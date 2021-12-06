Gambia Election: Adama Barrow wins presidential race

The Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission has declared President Adama Barrow as the winner of Saturday’s, December 4, presidential elections, the country’s first election held without long-term leader Yahya Jammeh.

President Barrow won this election easily having received over 53 percent (457,519) of the total vote counts and his rival Ousainou Darboe receiving 28 percent (238,253). President Barrow who is a successful property developer and also once worked as a security guard in London came into power in 2017 after defeating the Gambia’s longest-serving leader Yayah Jammeh.

Supporters of President Barrow have taken the streets to celebrate his victory, meanwhile, opposition Darboe and two other candidates – Mama Kandeh and Essa Mbye Faal have issued a joint statement before the final result was declared, questioning the figures.

The Gambia is one of the smallest countries in Africa and has a population of 2.4 million. Its economy depends heavily on tourism but it has been hit by a coronavirus.

