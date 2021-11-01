Home Africa Big Sister Salone Star Marjo Bona and her husband welcome their bouncing baby boy! ﻿
Big Sister Salone Star Marjo Bona and her husband welcome their bouncing baby boy! ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
Big Sister Salone season 2 winner, Marjo Bona and her husband welcomed home their new baby boy on October 30, 2021. 

In a social media post made by Marjo, she warmly gives glory to God Almighty and they’re welcoming their son, Prince-Leon Diamond Williams.  

“God we give you all the glory! Baby Cocogaard is here,💙🙏🏿🥳💎,” she stated.

She further thanked her husband, Leon Kelvin Collins Williams aka Offgaard Kev for all his support and motivation. She further thanked all those who prayed, called and sent gifts for them.

However, Offgaard Kev will be releasing a welcome song for their baby boy soon.

