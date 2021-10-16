Home News In pictures: 2021 EU Beach Clean-Up Exercise in Freetown!
In pictures: 2021 EU Beach Clean-Up Exercise in Freetown!

by Alhassan Lamin
The European Union in collaboration with Freetown City Council, UNDP, Shout for Climate Change Africa, Race for Ocean, and other strategic partners have today, October 16, 2021, engaged in a cleaning-up exercise at the Aberdeen and Lumley Beach in Freetown.

The cleanup exercise which took place at the Aberdeen – Lumley Beach is part of the EU’s support to fight marine litter, plastic pollution and also promote the move towards a circular economy that aims at reducing the production of goods and services that cannot be reused or recycled.

The European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone – Manuel Müller, the Ambassador of the United States of America – David Reimer, the Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki Sawyer, stakeholders of the diplomatic corps and members of the public took part in the exercise. 

Photo Credit: Sal Jalloh & Alhassan Lamin

