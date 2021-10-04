Whitemoney wins Big Brother Naija 2021 reality TV show ﻿

Hazel Oyeye Onou aka Whitemoney has been announced the winner of the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV Show, whose theme was ‘Shine Ya Eyes’.



He beats over 20 housemates who participated in this year’s edition of the reality TV show, which is season 6. Whitemoney takes home the sum of N90 million as the grand prize, which includes N30 million cash prize, cash in an Abeg digital wallet and bitcoins powered by Patricia.



Other prizes are a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of RevolutionPlus Property, an SUV from Innoson Motors, and a trip for two package by Travelbeta.



Whitemoney is a 29yr-old businessman from Enugu state, who is engaged in shoe importation. While staying in the “Shine Ya Eye” house he describes himself as an open-minded individual who likes to catch fun and most of him is spotted in the kitchen cooking for fellow housemates.



The Big Brother Naija Season 6, started on July 22 this year, with 22 housemates and four more housemates had to join later. Previous winners of the Big Brother Naija are Big Brother Nigeria 1 Katung Aduwak – $100,000, Big Brother Naija 2 Efe Ejeba N25,000,000, Big Brother Naija 3 Miracle Igbokwe N45,000,000, Big Brother Naija 4 Mercy Eke N60,000,000, & Big Brother Naija 5 Olamilekan Agbeleshe N85,000,000.