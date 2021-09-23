Meet Sierra Leone’s IB Kamara the Fashion Stylist who just worked with Rihanna!

Fashion stylist and editor in chief for the Dazed, Ibrahim Kamara (IB Kamara) from Sierra Leone has just worked with world-renowned female singer Rihanna.



Kamara worked with the artist on the September cover issued by Dazed. The stylist was born in 1990, fled Sierra Leone when the civil war broke into the country, moved to the Gambia and later UK, now styles runway shows and advertising campaigns for top fashion houses like Burberry and Louis Vuitton men’s wear.



His work has been seen in British Vogue, Vogue Italia, System, W and i-D. Now he is the editor in chief of Dazed, a youth culture magazine in the UK. Kamara describes his work as a uniquely7 African body of work that explores the idea of menswear and masculinity.



See some of his work below:

















