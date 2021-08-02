Kei Kamara joins Finish top tier side HIFK Helsinki

Sierra Leonean international footballer and former Minnesota United star, Kei Kamara has joined the Finish top-flight side, HIFK Helsinki FC, on a one-year contract that is eligible for extension.



ʟᴏᴏᴋɪɴɢ ɢᴏᴏᴅ ɪɴ ʀᴇᴅ pic.twitter.com/qXMzSdGZ7j — HIFK Fotboll (@HIFKedustus) July 30, 2021

Kei has been a free agent since the end of America’s Major League Soccer (MLS) 2020 season. According to Football Sierra Leone, an online sports website, this new adventure will be Kei’s second European spell as he started it with English side Norwich City.



The striker who is 36 years old, said he is very happy to be part of the team, and he hopes to add something to their history. He further expressed how happy he is to be part of a full team, as he has missed the chemistry involved.



Special thanks to @icmstellarsoccer and for the opportunity. #AmSoBlessed #HeartShapedHands #HIFKHelsinki #Finland #Veikkausliiga pic.twitter.com/WFGpXZ5lrC — KEI KAMARA (@keikamara) July 30, 2021

However, Kei Kamara is the fifth all-time scorer in the MLS, scoring 130 goals in 359 games played. In June this year, he scored a vital goal against Benin which sent Sierra Leone to the African Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years.

