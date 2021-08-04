Sierra Leone’s Alimamy Lewis awarded as “top 10 under 30” innovators in Africa Space Industry

Sierra Leone’s Alimamy Lewis Seray Conteh has been selected as a recipient for the 2021 African Space Industry “Top 10 Under 30” innovators awards.

The Top 10 Under 30 innovators is an annual award ceremony that started in 2019 by Space In Africa. The award spotlights young African innovators, researchers, engineers, writers, and contributors to the African space industry.

This year’s award features youths from 8 African countries that have displayed outstanding courage and contributions to the space industry within the continent, which reminds the world of how Africa is ready to take part in the global space market.

Alimamy Lewis Seray Conteh, is a 24-year-old final year student, studying Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree (Honours) at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He is co-founder and the Executive Director of STEAD Society, the National Point of Contact for Sierra Leone for the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), National Outreach Coordinator for Sierra Leone at the Office of Astronomy Outreach, International Astronomical Union, and also the National Coordinator Moon Village Association.

Conteh was the African Union Commission Youth Scholarship award winner for the 8th African Leadership Conference on Space Science and Technology. He served as a PR and Communications team member for the 4th African Space Generation Workshop in Ghana. He is also part of the delegates organizing team for the 19th Space Generation Congress in Dubai.

He has worked extensively with STEM enthusiasts worldwide to help raise awareness for space science and astronomy in Sierra Leone and introduce a space science and astronomy program in his country. Alimamy recently organized the 1st Space Science and Astronomy Symposium and Competition, the first-ever space activity in Sierra Leone, which was put together to interact and proffer solutions to help collectively inspire and stimulate interest in space science and STEM.

He’s pioneering a solid group to promote and disseminate the benefits of satellite communications and technology to make Sierra Leone one of the African countries that will popularise the technology and use it in all facets of their development.

Other recipients of the award this year are Mohamed Ramzi (Algeria), Olaoluwa Oluwanifemi (Nigeria), Ahmed Baraka (Egypt), Hansley Noruthun (Mauritius), Tafadzwa Banga (Zimbabwe), Tense Alemayehu(Ethiopia), Atanilson Tucker (Angola), Mina Takla (Egypt), & Bethlehem Girma (Ethiopia).

