by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Nigerian afro-fusion artist Burna Boy has won this year’s Best International Act Award at the 2021 BET Awards. Burna Boy who won his first Grammy Award this year is winning the Best International Act award at the BET for the third year in a row.

Nominees for the category include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Emicida (Brazil), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), and Youssoupha (France).

BET Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes black excellence in music, television, film, and sports. 

See the full winners list below:

Album of the Year

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

Chris Brown (WINNER)

Best New Artist

Given (WINNER)

Best Group

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)

BET Her Award

SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)

Video of the Year

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

Video Director of the Year

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)

Best Movie

“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)

Best Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin (WINNER)

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Sportsman of the Year Award

Lebron James (WINNER)

