Nigerian afro-fusion artist Burna Boy has won this year’s Best International Act Award at the 2021 BET Awards. Burna Boy who won his first Grammy Award this year is winning the Best International Act award at the BET for the third year in a row.

Nominees for the category include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Emicida (Brazil), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), and Youssoupha (France).

BET Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes black excellence in music, television, film, and sports.

See the full winners list below:

Album of the Year



“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)



Best Collaboration



Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)



Best Female R&B / Pop Artist



H.E.R. (WINNER)



Best Male R&B / Pop Artist



Chris Brown (WINNER)



Best New Artist



Given (WINNER)



Best Group



Silk Sonic (WINNER)



Best Female Hip Hop Artist



Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Best Male Hip Hop Artist



Lil Baby (WINNER)



Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award



Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)



BET Her Award



SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)



Best International Act



Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)



Viewer’s Choice Award



Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)



Video of the Year



Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)



Video Director of the Year



Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)



Best Movie



“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)



Best Actress



Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)



Best Actor



Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)



Youngstars Award



Marsai Martin (WINNER)



Sportswoman of the Year Award



Naomi Osaka (WINNER)



Sportsman of the Year Award



Lebron James (WINNER)

