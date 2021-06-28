Nigerian afro-fusion artist Burna Boy has won this year’s Best International Act Award at the 2021 BET Awards. Burna Boy who won his first Grammy Award this year is winning the Best International Act award at the BET for the third year in a row.
Nominees for the category include Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Emicida (Brazil), Young T & Bugsey (UK), Aya Nakamura (France), and Youssoupha (France).
BET Awards is an annual ceremony that recognizes black excellence in music, television, film, and sports.
See the full winners list below:
Album of the Year
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
Chris Brown (WINNER)
Best New Artist
Given (WINNER)
Best Group
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God” (WINNER)
BET Her Award
SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)
Video of the Year
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)
Video Director of the Year
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard (WINNER)
Best Movie
“Judas And The Black Messiah” (WINNER)
Best Actress
Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman (WINNER)
Youngstars Award
Marsai Martin (WINNER)
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James (WINNER)
