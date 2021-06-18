Home Entertainment New Music Video: Watch “Ming Eh Ma’ by Yung Sal
EntertainmentPeople

New Music Video: Watch “Ming Eh Ma’ by Yung Sal

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 41 views

‘Ming Eh Ma’ (Me & You) is the new music video by Yung Sal

As the title implies ‘Ming Eh Ma’ (Me & You) is a romantic song that expresses love from an African perspective, Sierra Leone to be precise. The video symbolizes the Royal African mindset, at the same time showcasing the beauty of African women, especially Sierra Leonean women. 

The song was released on Friday, June 18, 2021, its audio was produced by Lamzo Jay & Otion, and mixed and mastered by Team Salut. The video was filmed by Lens Lord and Wizik of Lens Studio. 

Watch Ming Eh Ma on youtube now: 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: Drizilik signs as Africell brand ambassador...

New movie alert: RUN a short Sierra Leonean...

Watch “WAIT!” music video from the “Wan Yai...

Sierra Leone News Today

New Anti Piracy Act could send you to...

Sierra Leone’s National Team Names New Coach

Ghana’s Philomena Kwao 36″ 30″ 44″: Too fat...

Fire Dem official music video (watch).

MUSIC VIDEO: New from Sierra Leone, Star Boiz...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!