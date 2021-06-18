New Music Video: Watch “Ming Eh Ma’ by Yung Sal

‘Ming Eh Ma’ (Me & You) is the new music video by Yung Sal.



As the title implies ‘Ming Eh Ma’ (Me & You) is a romantic song that expresses love from an African perspective, Sierra Leone to be precise. The video symbolizes the Royal African mindset, at the same time showcasing the beauty of African women, especially Sierra Leonean women.



The song was released on Friday, June 18, 2021, its audio was produced by Lamzo Jay & Otion, and mixed and mastered by Team Salut. The video was filmed by Lens Lord and Wizik of Lens Studio.



Watch Ming Eh Ma on youtube now: