Sierra Leone qualifies for the African Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years

The Sierra Leone national team ‘Leone Stars’ has qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations after beating Benin with a goal to nil at the Stade General Lansana Conte in Guinea.



The team is going to the tournament in Yaoundè, Cameroon for the first time in 25 years. 36 years old Kei Kamara was the decider of the match after he scored a penalty at the 18th minute of the game.



The last deciding Afcon qualifying match between Sierra Leone and Benin had come with so many controversies. From being postponed on March 30, this year after the Sierra Leonean authorities report that 6 Benin players are Covid 19 positive. Later on, it was scheduled to play in Guinea and the same Covid 19 controversy repeats itself, wherein 6 players and 2 officials from the Sierra Leone team were reported positive of Covid 19.



The last time Leone Stars of Sierra Leone participated in the tournament was in 1996 and the team stopped at the group stage. Stay tuned for more information.

