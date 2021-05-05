African Expert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Daniel Chaytor

Daniel Chaytor is an experienced ICT policy formulation and development expert across corporate and international organizations.

Chaytor is experienced in software engineering, database and software management, mobile and web development, finance and payroll solutions, and conducting technical education and training in both academia and corporate industry. He has worked in the United Kingdom, the Gambia, and Sierra Leone.



He has been working for Tiwai Memory Masters Ltd as Director of Software Solutions since 2000, he has further being hired as an ICT consultant for the National Civic Registration Authority (NCRA), Software Development Consultant for UNDP at NEC, Web Portal Development for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sierra Leone (ICASL), Website and Portal Development for Parliament of Sierra Leone, IT Specialist for UNESCO Institute for Statistics (Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sports), and other clients.

Chaytor has a Bachelor of Engineering with Honors in Electrical Engineering from the University of Sierra Leone, Master of Science in Software Engineering with Distinction from the University of Liverpool. He is also a Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (SQL Server Business Intelligence), Data Science, Machine Learning, and Digital Currency. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics (IEEE) and Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Chaytor has been a lecturer at the Institute of Public Administration and Management, University of Sierra Leone and he is currently the Head of the Department of Information Technology and has further written conference papers “Getting Busy With IT: Role for IPAM in Developing Sierra Leone”, African Technology Policy Studies, Sierra Leone Chapter, Conference proceedings, November 2021 and “Blockchain Technology: Potential Applications for Development”, Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers Conference Proceedings, June 2018.

