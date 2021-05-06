LA Galaxy promotes Sierra Leonean forward Augustine Williams to the senior team

Major League Soccer (MLS) side, LA Galaxy have signed 23 years old Sierra Leonean striker, Augustine Williams from junior side LA Galaxy II for a one-year contract.



The 2020 @LAGalaxyII Player of the Year is ready for his shot with the 💙🤍💛.



The best of @AugiWilliams 💪 pic.twitter.com/1VPTltIeOU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 30, 2021

The forward joined the senior side of the club with an option to extend his contract for two more years. In 2020, he was named the USL Championship side’s “Player of the Year,” after scoring 13 goals to finish second in the league’s top scorer race.



According to the team general manager, Dennis te Kloese the player is a productive and talented forward who has shown his quality with his former side. He is a player that we have seen excel at the USL Championship level and we believe will continue to develop on the field. He will provide good depth to our attack and we are pleased to add him to our roster,” said Dennis te Kloese.



However, the player has in a tweet expressed his excitement after the announcement of his signing was made. “I am beyond excited and blessed to announce I have signed my first MLS contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy first team. Thank you to everybody who contributed to this success of mine. Now let’s work towards getting that sixth championship,” he tweeted.



I am beyond excited and blessed to announce have signed my first @mls contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy first team. Thank you to everybody who contributed to this success of mine. Now let’s work towards getting that 6th championship. 💙🤍💛🏆🦍💪🏾 @LAGalaxy pic.twitter.com/A31EAzGfdH — Augustine Williams (@augiwilliams) May 1, 2021

With this move, he becomes the only African in Greg Vanney’s squad and would be competing for a place in the club’s starting XI alongside Javier Hernandez (Mexico), Cameron Dunbar (USA), Ethan Zubak (USA).

