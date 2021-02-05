Inside Salone Entertainment: What’s going on between Markmuday and Samira?

According to social media posts, it seems as if Sierra Leonean singer Markmuday has found a new love.

Within the last 72 hours, Markmuday has been posting photos and videos of the former Big Sister Salone Reality TV Show star Samira Esber Nawell. In these posts, he has been expressing love for Samira to his fans.

He has been describing the tv star as his “Bae,” “My Forever,” and “My Forever Shoko.” Many fans have reacted and interrogated to know how it happened, while others are sending out their compliments.

But fambul enti we all know say Markmuday bin don married way back in 2018, en get one pikin with dis e married uman. Is Markmuday getting a second wife or is this another Patoranking and Yemi Alade’s Mon Babe video prank? Wahala for who nor get Forever Shoko this valentine!

Stay tuned for more updates on the story.