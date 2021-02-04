Sierra Leone Moves 2 Place Up in the 2020 Transparency Int. Corruption Index

Sierra Leone has progressed two places up to 117 out of 180 countries in the latest 2020 Transparency International corruption index. Sierra Leone moved two places up from 119 in the 2019 index to 117 in 2020 reports and the country also moved 12 places up from 129 in 2018.

According to the Global Corruption Barometer survey, 43% of people have thought corruption had increased in the previous 12 months while 52% of public service users have paid a bribe in the previous 12 months.

The Sub-Saharan Africa region had the lowest performance in the 2020 index with an average score of 32 out of 100. Seychelles ranked the least corrupt country in the 2020 index with a score of 66 and the best-performing country in the global index ranking 27th position. Botswana and Cape Varde are the second and third best-performing countries in the continent with a score of 60 and 58 respectively. Both countries are ranked 35 and 41 positions in the global index.

The least performing countries in the African continent are Sudan (16), Somalia (12), and South Sudan (12). Sudan ranked 174 position in the global index and South Sudan and Somalia are seating at the bottom position of 179 on the global index.

The top five performing countries in the global index in ascending order and their scores are Denmark (88), New Zealand (88), Finland (85), Singapore (85), and Sweden (85).

Transparency International is a global organization working in over 100 countries fighting to end corruption in the world.