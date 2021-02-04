Who is Dr. Turad Senesie Sierra Leone’s new Lands Minister

President Bio has appointed Dr. Turad Senesie as the country’s new Minister of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning.

Prior to his appointment on January 18, 2021, he was the Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education, he replaced Dr. Dennis Sandi. Dr. Senesie is also a Peace and Development Lecturer at the Njala University, since 2011.

As the new lands minister, he will be responsible for the management of lands in Sierra Leone. His ministry is expected to direct the government on matters related to ownership, acquisition, and use of land. They are also required to set up policies on the efficient and sustainable use of land.

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, approved him, he is yet to take an oath of office before the president.

However, the public is expecting him to fix several issues related to land disputes caused by his predecessor. Some of the key issues are that of the Krio community and other lands of local people that were grabbed by his predecessor.