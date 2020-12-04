Home Business Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Fish Trader
BusinessHealthPeople

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Fish Trader

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 24 views

I started selling food after I quit school in Class 4. After a few years, I started selling fish, which I’ve now done for over 30 years. The pandemic immediately reminded me of Ebola, which left thousands of people dead in Sierra Leone and its neighboring countries. The curfew and the lockdown affected business.

The fishermen can’t go to the sea because of government restrictions. So, I get only one carton of fish for several days. Most times, the fish spoils, so I have to throw it out. The price has gone up, but our selling price is the same. Before, there was enough time to do business, but now I can only leave home by 8:00 AM. By 6:00 PM, I pack up, so I’m home before the curfew. But I never quit. Each day I pay over a dollar in transport to earn something to feed my children. I’m a 55-year-old fish seller at King Jimmy Market in Freetown.

Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories

Follow the Essential Stories Instagram page https://bit.ly/2CCLRpz

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

“Flowers” is the latest short film from Sierra...

Sierra Leone: Ramatu Wurie is flawless in latest...

About Situa, an up and coming Sierra Leonean...

New Music : Big Brother Africa’s Zainab Sheriff...

Sierra Leone: VRC Marketing launches Social Media for...

Jalloh Terrace community wins Freetown cleanest zone competition

2019/2020 top 20 rappers in Africa

The Vickie Remoe Show, #MakeSierraLeoneFamous edition premieres today!

The Renaissance Movement’s position statement on the Commissions...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!