In pictures: Official opening of the newly constructed “City Hall in Freetown”

Freetown City Council and its partners have officially opened the newly constructed “City Hall” in the municipality.
The new building is 15 stories tall, with a multifunctional auditorium of over 400 seaters, an underground power station, and a parking lot for more than 100 vehicles. The construction project of the building started in October 2017, then completed in November this year, and cost a total of SLL 487 billion ($48,730,000).
It will also serve as the administrative building for the Freetown City Council.
Gracing the occasion was the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Tamba Lamina, The Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki Sawyer (OBE), Ambassador of South Korea – Lee In-Tae, councilors, and some members of the public.
See images below:
Photo Credit: Francis Turay & Alhassan Lamin.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!