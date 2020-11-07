Breaking News: Joe Biden wins the US Presidential election

Democrat candidate, Joe Biden has won the presidential race of the 2020 US elections, defeating incumbent Donald Trump.

His victory was declared after he won the more electoral college vote in the key battleground of Pennsylvania that led him to supersede the 270 electoral colleges required for him to be at the White House.

Biden is the 46th president of the United States. His opponent, Donald Trump is one of the presidents to have only served a single term in office, since 1990.

The 2020 US election has seen the highest voters turnout since 1990. Biden recorded over 73 million votes, the highest votes ever for a presidential candidate in the US election.