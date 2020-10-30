5 lessons learned on how Sierra Leone invented the world’s first self-adhesive stamp – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Podcast Ep8

In the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast: How Sierra Leone invented the world’s first self-adhesive stamp and Other Independence Years Stories, host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Ade Daramy, a Sierra Leonean journalist and historian, who was born five years before the country’s Independence.



Remoe and Daramy discuss his life’s work documenting Sierra Leone’s history and excellence from Pre-Independence to Post. They also discuss the life of Sir Milton Margai, Sierra Leone’s first prime minister, and how he inspired the invention of the world’s first self-adhesive stamp. We also get Daramy’s first-hand account of the 1967 coup d’etat.



Below are 5 lessons learned from the conversation

