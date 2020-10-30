5 lessons learned on how Sierra Leone invented the world’s first self-adhesive stamp – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Podcast Ep8

In the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast: How Sierra Leone invented the world’s first self-adhesive stamp and Other Independence Years Stories, host Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Ade Daramy, a Sierra Leonean journalist and historian, who was born five years before the country’s Independence.
Remoe and Daramy discuss his life’s work documenting Sierra Leone’s history and excellence from Pre-Independence to Post. They also discuss the life of Sir Milton Margai, Sierra Leone’s first prime minister, and how he inspired the invention of the world’s first self-adhesive stamp. We also get Daramy’s first-hand account of the 1967 coup d’etat.
Below are 5 lessons learned from the conversation
- Women in Sierra Leone have started voting way back in 1792, 120 years before those in Britain.
- Sierra Leone is the first country in the world to invent a self-adhesive stamp before the UK and America.
- Within Sub-Saharan Africa, Sierra Leone is the first country to appoint a woman as a cabinet minister in 1962, under the ruling of Sir Milton Margai.
- With the death of Sir Milton Margai, Sierra Leone lost a visionary leader not just its first Prime Minister
- The election in 1967 that led to the coup d’etat, was to be the first time an opposition party unseated an incumbent government in sub-Saharan Africa.
Watch out for the second part of the conversation with Ade Daramy.
Listen to the all-new episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast now available on Itunes, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
