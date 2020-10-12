Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Sanitary Officer

I sanitize the compound to protect it. I also wipe the handles of the doors and other surfaces throughout the day. The spray prevents the spread of germs from one person to another but not just that. I also spray the gutters to kill mosquitoes that carry the malaria parasite. The solution that I use is a mix of bleach and Dettol. I take three caps full of the bleach and three caps full of Dettol. I put that inside the spray can. I don’t fill the can all the way to the top, I leave it halfway to make sure that the measurement is balanced.

I’m a family man with one child. Thankfully COVID-19 hasn’t really affected us negatively. I really thank God for my job. I still get a salary and I can budget, so we don’t fall on any financial hardships. The one person really affected in my family is my child. Schools have closed so they’re just at home. What I’ve had to do is to make sure that they have private lessons. As a parent, I also make sure that when I get home, I do my part to teach them, so she doesn’t forget what her teacher had taught her before schools closed.

Credit: Essential Stories/OSIWA

