Breaking News: American President Donald Trump has Covid-19

in the early morning of Oct 2, US President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and his wife Melania Trump has contracted COVID-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The President and his staff have been on the campaign trail for months hosting events without following recommended COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing and social distancing.

President Trump said that Hope Hicks a White House staffer and close presidential aide has tested positive so he had the First Lady took the test.

Trump and his wife will begin 14 days quarantine.