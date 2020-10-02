Home News Breaking News: American President Donald Trump has Covid-19
News

Breaking News: American President Donald Trump has Covid-19

by Vickie Remoe
written by Vickie Remoe 266 views

in the early morning of Oct 2, US President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and his wife Melania Trump has contracted COVID-19.

The President and his staff have been on the campaign trail for months hosting events without following recommended COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing and social distancing.

President Trump said that Hope Hicks a White House staffer and close presidential aide has tested positive so he had the First Lady took the test.

Trump and his wife will begin 14 days quarantine.

