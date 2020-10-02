Breaking News: American President Donald Trump has Covid-19

in the early morning of Oct 2, US President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he and his wife Melania Trump has contracted COVID-19.
The President and his staff have been on the campaign trail for months hosting events without following recommended COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing and social distancing.
President Trump said that Hope Hicks a White House staffer and close presidential aide has tested positive so he had the First Lady took the test.
Trump and his wife will begin 14 days quarantine.
