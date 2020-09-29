According to the World Heart Foundation, global health conditions like heart disease is one of the world’s most leading causes of death. Causing over 17 million deaths every year, representing 31 percent of the global death.

In Sierra Leone, one out of every eighteen deaths is a result of heart disease. Which at the end of every year makes up 5 percent (4,464) of the country’s total deaths rate.

Likewise, per every 100,000 people of the population, there are over 260 persons living with health conditions like heart disease. And about 13 people died of heart conditions every day, with an average death of one in every two hours.

Some of the major causes of heart disease are smoking, blood pressure, diabetes, family history, stress, obesity, etc. In Sierra Leone, there are over 640,000 people who smoke either tobacco or cigarettes every day.

Below are 5 things you need to know about world heart day