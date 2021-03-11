SLNBCC Commences 5-Days Training for SMEs

The Sierra Leone Netherlands Business and Culture Council (SLNBCC), in partnership with the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), University of Sierra Leone (USL), on Tuesday 9th March 2021 commenced a 5-day Intensive Training for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sierra Leone with a key focus on Business Management.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Binta Jalloh, Project Manager of SLNBCC disclosed that the process is part of activities to foster business relations between Sierra Leone and the Netherlands to promote a mutually beneficial state of affairs between the two governments.

She further stated that they are set to promote increased exports, imports, business services, tourism, and investments between business and professional persons in Sierra Leone and the Netherlands.

Madam Jalloh enlightened that SLNBCC has been serving as a networking company that ensures the integrity and quality of its members so that new businesses can be conducted in a trusted environment noting that the five-day event is funded by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency to capacitate registered SMEs with the council in Sierra Leone.

Giving details of the five-days intensive training, Mr. Mustapha Kemoh Fofanah, the Project Officer of SLNBCC revealed that the training is to capacitate SMEs in Sierra Leone in-case they want to partner with other international businesses across the globe so as to help them know what they need to have and do when they want to partner with other international businesses.

He also underscored that the training content focuses on Financial Reporting and Book Keeping, Online Presence Management, Communication Strategy, Access to Finance, Professional Pitching, Presentation, Packaging, and Design of Products, Branding, Import, and Export Requirements, Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS), etc.

The Project Officer disclosed that the training targets 15 SMEs within the health, agriculture, and WASH Sectors across Sierra Leone from the field of production, export, and supplies.

Aminata Bailor Jalloh from the Nexuz Logistics revealed how happy she is to be part of the intensive SLNBCC training pointing out, “I must state that I had little or no idea about pitching in business but with resourceful lecturers, I am now well-grounded on professional pitching and presentation of the company in all platforms.”

Leonard Sesay from Marish Training Company said before attending the training he was thinking of establishing a business but lacked the funds but that after the training he learned that one can still start a business as long as one has the idea and determination to do so and called on the SLNBCC to replicate same to the general public to help change the dynamics of business in Sierra Leone.

Mr. James Kollie, one of the lecturers at the Short Course and Consultancy Department at IPAM told this press that all expert lecturers in the various areas are set to give their best as that is the core principle of IPAM.

