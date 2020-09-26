Five lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show in Koinadugu District – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Edition Ep4

Coming from the South of Sierra Leone, this time on the Vickie Remoe Show, we take you to Kabala in Koinadugu District in the far North of the Country.

In this episode, we made magical memories. Host Vickie Remoe takes a tour to the Cow Yard of Paramount Chief Alie Balansama Marrah, passed through the Rokel River, and heads straight up to Lake Sonfon. She finally had a recession with the Yeliba Singers, oral historians in a King’s court, and had a discussion on local music and cultural identity.

Here are five (5) lessons learned from episode four of the show.

Rokel River connects with several districts like Tonkolili, Bombali, and it empties out at Pepel in Port Loko. Yelibas are oral historians and it’s a family profession that passes on from one lineage to the other. They are using a locally made musical instrument called “Balangi” and It takes 3 months to harvest, dry, and make one. The ranchers use the milk from the cow to produce cow butter and liquid milk. The cows are the savings accounts of locals in the area. They believe that when one cow is sold, can solve their problems in the future.

Don’t forget to watch the repeat broadcast of episode one on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 3:00 pm on SLBC TV (Channel 31). Also, take an adventure to watch other episodes every Wednesday on SLBC also, at 10:00 pm.

This year’s edition was proudly sponsored by Orange Sierra Leone, Vickie Remoe & Company, and Capitol Foods Limited. The executive producer is Vickie Remoe, the producer and director is Ernest Henry, editors are Daniel Palmer and Selassie Sequa.

