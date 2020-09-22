Introducing Melicia Barrie; Young, Female, Self-Taught Artist in Sierra Leone

27-Year-Old Melicia Barrie is making a name for herself as an up and coming artist in Freetown. Although the pandemic has affected her work, the clients keep coming.

‘’Among the companies I have worked for are Vimetco, Majay’s Essentials, The Farm SL and RC Investment Limited,” says Barrie.

Her individual clients are so many, she has lost count.

Barrie is a self-taught artist who does a technique she calls ‘’standard brand of drawing and painting’’ with portraits, landscapes, abstract stencils; on walls or canvas using pencil or paint.

She believes that she was born with a gift, she did not choose to become an artist.

The cost of one of her commissioned art pieces depends on the size of the canvas or wall. Prices start at 200,000 leones for a small signpost but canvas or wall painting are between 500,000 leones and 1 million.





















Earlier in the year, she planned to host an exhibition but she couldn’t go through with it because of the pandemic.

In addition to the commissioned work, Barrie has six young artists that she mentors.

She has registered MelArt Design, and also launched a website to showcase her work on the internet. She works from home.



Barrie is studying Multimedia, Broadcasting, and Advertising at Limkokwing University. She has a Diploma in Social Work from Milton Margai College of Education and Technology.

