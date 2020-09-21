Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Security Guard

Every day at about 6:00 am – 7:30 am, we would have about 10-12 buses that assemble here at the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation Bus Station (SLRTC). They collect the tickets from the passengers and after that, the buses all depart for the Provinces. That was before Coronavirus. Since Sierra Leone stopped all inter-district travel, all the buses have stopped running. Nothing happens here. The buses have not run for up to two months. Even though there are no buses, it is still my responsibility to take care of these premises that belong to the SLRTC. ⁠

I have worked as a security personnel for 20 years. Before I got into security work, I was employed by the Sierra Leone Ports Authority. I am one of four security guards at the station here. I wake up at 4:30 am every morning. I live in Looking Town in Kissy with my 4 children. I am 74 years old and my oldest child is 32-years-old. I walk from my house to the Shell Company at Kissy Old Road and then I take a bus to work. From the time I leave home to arrive here, it can take two and a half to three hours. ⁠

To protect myself from Coronavirus I have a mask and then I don’t go close to people so I can protect myself. We are trying to get this virus to go. With the buses not working, it is very hard for me. I want things to go back to normal. ⁠

Credit: Essential Stories/OSIWA

