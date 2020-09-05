8 lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show in Kenema – #MakeSierraLeoneFamous edition Ep 1

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the only traveling TV series in the country, the Vickie Remoe Show premiered its season VI, with a campaign to “Make Sierra Leone Famous.”



The show which airs on SLBC TV (Channel 31) features all 16 districts in Sierra Leone and it solely promotes local stories around culture, tradition, landmark, business, history, and lifestyle in the country. In the first episode, host Vickie Remoe takes a two-day tour inside the Gola Rainforest National Park in Kenema District, Eastern Province, Sierra Leone.



Here are 8 lessons learned in the Kenema District Episode of the Vickie Remoe Show



The reason why the forest is called the Gola Rainforest is because the Golas, one of 16 ethnic groups in Sierra Leone lived in the forest for thousands of years. One of Sierra Leone’s oldest national reserves is the Gola Rainforest. It has been a national reserve since 1920. While visiting the colony where the birds’ species lived, you should be quite. The “white neck pekatatis,” the dominant bird species inside the forest, is only found in countries within the Mano River Union, which are Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Liberia. All the rivers and the streams inside the Gola rainforest were given names in the Gola language. The forest which was predominantly owned by Golas was later overtaken by the Manes (now Mendes) who invaded the rainforest before the 16th century from the Mali Empire. The rainforest was officially opened as a national park by former President Ernest Bai Koroma in December 2011. According to a survey conducted, the forest has over 1000 plant species, 49 large mammals species, and 333 different bird species.

This year’s edition was proudly sponsored by Orange Sierra Leone, Vickie Remoe & Company, and Capitol Foods Limited. The executive producer is Vickie Remoe, the producer and director is Ernest Henry, editors are Daniel Palmer and Selassie Sequa.

