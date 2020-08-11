Home News Meet Victor Williams Global Investment Banker from Sierra Leone who is NBA Africa’s new President
Meet Victor Williams Global Investment Banker from Sierra Leone who is NBA Africa’s new President

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Sierra Leonean-American, Victor Williams, has been appointed as the new President of National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa, replacing Amadou Gallo Fall.

Prior to his appointment, Williams was the Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), Africa Regions for the Standard Bank Group. He is due to take office on August 17, this year.

As the newly appointed President of the NBA he will be heading the basketball league and developing business initiatives for the sport across the continent. He will also be responsible for the growth of basketball and NBA in Africa, through grassroot development, media distribution and corporate partnership. 

Williams holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Math and Economics from Brown University. He is also a member of Harvard Business School Africa Advisory Board. 

While working at the Standard Bank Group he oversaw the strategy, execution and financial performance for the Bank’s business with corporate, sovereign and institutional investor clients in 19 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. 

In previous years, before joining Standard Bank Group, he worked as the Managing Director of Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. He also worked as the Vice President of Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs in New York City. 

He attended the Prince of Wales Secondary School in Freetown, Class of ‘87. 

