President Bio sacks Sierra Leone first female Attorney-General and Minister of Justice

The President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has sacked Dr. Priscilla Schwartz, the country’s first female Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



Reasons for her removal from office haven’t been made clear, but it came few days after the State lost a treason offense case against Retired Major Alfred Paolo Conteh, a member from the main opposition All People’s Congress Party.



Meanwhile, Anthony Yiehwoe Brewah Esq, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has been appointed as the new Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.



Anthony Yiehwoe Brewah’s appointment letter.

Dr. Priscilla Schwartz was appointed in 2018, in her tenure of office she played a very key role in the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry, which investigates and inquire about the activities of former President Ernest Bai Koroma’s government between the year 2007 and 2018.

