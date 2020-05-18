A surgeon from Sierra Leone has died of COVID-19

Dr. Samuel B. Seisay a surgical specialist in Sierra Leone has died of the COVID-19 virus, on Saturday 16 May 2020 in Freetown.



Dr. Seisay was working for the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and was attached to the Department of Surgery at the Connaught Hospital. He is the second health worker in the country to die of the virus.



He has been in service as a medic for the government of Sierra Leone for over 18 years. Prior to joining the Connaught Hospital, he was the medical superintendent at the Kenema Government Hospital.



Two weeks ago Sierra Leone lost its fist health worker to COVID-19, Vandi Sombie one of the country’s longest-serving Community Health Officers (CHO) attached to the Bo Children Hospital.



These deaths are clearly a wake-up call for all health workers to be cautious and stay safe while they follow all the preventive measures, remembering the fact that Sierra Leone lost over 30 health workers in the time of the Ebola virus, which left the health system very weakened.



Dr. Seisay has been one of the pillars in the fight for good health and safety to the people of Sierra Leone.



May his gentle soul rest in peace as he died as a hero and we will forever remember you and your service to the country.

