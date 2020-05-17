Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 505, with 35 new recoveries and 3 deaths recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 43 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 505 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.

The new cases recorded today were from 4 districts with Western area urban having 24 cases, Kenema district – 14 cases, Bombali district – 3, and Bo district -2 cases. Meanwhile, Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the main epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.

The country also recorded 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, all deaths were from the Connaught isolation room and one of the deceased is a medical doctor, which makes him the second medical worker to die as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Likewise, there are also 35 recoveries recorded today which now total to 141 recoveries, those recoveries recorded were from Fourah Bay College Community Care Center (25) and Jui Treatment center (10).

So far, over 12 districts out of the 16 districts total have registered confirmed cases of the virus, the number of people currently in quarantine has increased by 80 and now 2593 are in quarantine.

