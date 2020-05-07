President Bio appoints new Internal Affairs Minister

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has appointed David Maurice Panda-Noah as the new Internal Affairs Minister for Sierra Leone. This is according to a press release from the Office of the President.
The release reads as follow:
The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointment subject to the approval of Parliament.
Panda-Noah prior to this appointment was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority.
He will be succeeding Edward Suluku.
