President Bio appoints new Internal Affairs Minister

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has appointed David Maurice Panda-Noah as the new Internal Affairs Minister for Sierra Leone. This is according to a press release from the Office of the President.

The release reads as follow:

The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointment subject to the approval of Parliament.

Panda-Noah prior to this appointment was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority.

He will be succeeding Edward Suluku.