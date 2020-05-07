Home News President Bio appoints new Internal Affairs Minister
News

President Bio appoints new Internal Affairs Minister

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 644 views

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio has appointed David Maurice Panda-Noah as the new Internal Affairs Minister for Sierra Leone. This is according to a press release from the Office of the President.

The release reads as follow:

The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointment subject to the approval of Parliament.

Panda-Noah prior to this appointment was the Executive Director of Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority.

He will be succeeding Edward Suluku.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone bans sporting activities till further notice...

WAEC suspends WASSCE due to CoronaVirus pandemic ﻿

Sierra Leone receives Jack Ma’s medical aid ﻿

Sierra Leone’s government suspends flight for 90 days

Breaking News: LONDON — Theresa May has announced...

Sierra Leone News Today

Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwe President dies at 95

Leone Stars national team head coach resigns

Sierra Leone hosts WAFU Zone A Women’s Cup...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!