Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 231 with 2 new deaths recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 6 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 231. This was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.

Yesterday the country recorded 29 cases all from Freetown, which is now the highest recorded cases per day and the city is still the epicenter of the virus.

Koinadugu District also recorded its first case, despite there is an inter-district lock-down across all the districts in the country. The other cases were recorded in Western Rural with 2 cases, Western Urban with 2 cases, and Tonkolili with 1 new case.

The country also recorded 2 deaths from the Jui treatment center in Freetown, presently the total amount of recorded deaths is 16 and the number of recoveries still remains at 54 with no new recoveries recorded today.

The number of people quarantine yesterday was 1660 which means it has increased by 84, now the current number of people in quarantine is 1,744.