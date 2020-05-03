On lockdown day 1, Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 157, with 8 new recoveries recorded

On the first day of Sierra Leone’s second nationwide lockdown, the country has recorded 2 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 157 and that was according to the Ministry of information and communication daily status updates on the virus.



The cases recorded today were from 2 districts in the province. Kenema district has 1 case and Bo district registers its index case of the virus. In the meantime, Freetown (Western area urban and Western area rural) is the epicenter of the virus with over 124 confirmed cases out of the cumulative total number of cases.



Meanwhile, there is an increase in the number of recoveries, today the country registers 8 new recoveries which bring the total to 29 recoveries and the number of death is still at 8.



So far for today, the number of people in quarantine has increased by over 400 people and the current number of people in quarantine is 1,576.



As the country is currently on a 72 hours nationwide lockdown, citizens are abiding by the regulations but there are some huge challenges faced by the citizens in terms of water and electricity supply which are basic necessities needed by the people to live a normal life.

