On lockdown day 2, Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 178, with 8 new recoveries and 1 death recorded

On lockdown day 2, Sierra Leone has recorded 12 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 178 and that was according to the Ministry of information and communication daily status update.



No clear information on the transmission of the new cases has been made available to the public, but they were recorded in Western area urban, Western area rural, and Bombali district. Freetown (Western area rural and urban) is still the epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered cases.



The country has also registered 8 more recoveries, which total to 37 recoveries, 1 new death was recorded and now the total number of deaths is 9. The death recorded today is the index case that was registered yesterday in Bo district.



So far for today, the number of people in quarantine has increased by over 200 people and the current number of people in quarantine is 1,721.



By Tuesday 12 midnight the country’s second nationwide lockdown is coming to an end and people will be going to normal activities. But the lockdown was done to enhance more contact tracing, fast-track treatment, and decide on future plans.

