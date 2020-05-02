Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 155, with 1 new death recorded

Sierra Leone has recorded 19 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 155 and that was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.



The cases recorded today are the country’s highest number of recorded cases per day, and they are recorded from 3 districts with Freetown ( Western Area Urban & Rural) having 18 cases combined and Kenema district records 1 case only. Freetown the capital of Sierra Leone is the still epicenter of the virus with over 124 cases out of the cumulative total.



Meanwhile, there is an increase in the amount of death, today the country register 1 new death which bring the total to 8 deaths and as it stands the number of recoveries is still at 21.



So far for today, the number of people in quarantine has reduced by over 1,400 people and the current number of people in quarantine is 1,182. Midnight today there will be a 3 days nationwide lockdown and that will enhance contact tracing, fast track treatments, and help to stop the spread of the virus.

