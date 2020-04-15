Home Entertainment Drizilik releases “Tell” the first track of the Ashɔbi album
EntertainmentPeople

Drizilik releases "Tell" the first track of the Ashɔbi album

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 446 views

 Benjamin Menelik George aka Drizilik has officially released the first song from his new album “Ashɔbi” the song is  called “Tell.”

The audio was produced by Bash Beatz, mixed and mastered by Lord Gabriel’s. The song explains a story of how information is being transmitted from one individual to the other through word of mouth. And advises people not to give all information to other people because certain information is not for everyone.

Unfortunately for him, the song was scheduled to be officially released on Thursday the 16 April 2020  but on the eve of the scheduled day, it was leaked as a WhatsApp audio by an unknown individual, which bring to mind the concept of the song that certain information is not all for everyone and that his songs are not to be shared to anyone without the official release.

Ashɔbi album is his 2nd album. His 2018 Shukubly album was one of the most sale albums for that year with loads of streams and topping of the playlist’s across different platforms at home and abroad.

He is a Brand Ambassador for Guaranty Trust Bank, Africell Sierra Leone, and other companies. In 2019 he received 5 awards out of 6 nominations at the National Entertainment Awards and also won different awards from other nominations.

