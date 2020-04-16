Sierra Leone records it’s 15 confirmed case of COVID-19

Sierra Leone has recorded 2 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total to 15 registered confirmed cases.



It has been 16 days since the country announced the first case of the pandemic on 31 March this year, prior to that Sierra Leone was among few countries with no case of the pandemic.



No details of the new cases have been made available to the public, but Kenema district, Eastern Province Sierra Leone registered its first case yesterday.



As things stand all the confirmed cases have come from 4 districts (Western area urban – 8 cases, Western area rural – 2 cases, Port Loko district – 4 cases and Kenema districts – 1 case), with a gender percentage of 46% female and 53% male.



So far no death nor recovery has been recorded and the number of persons under quarantine has reduced from 675 to 600 persons as of today the 16 April 2020.

