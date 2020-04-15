Home Health Sierra Leone registers its 13 confirmed COVID-19 case
HealthNews

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Sierra Leone has recorded 2 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total to 13 registered confirmed cases.

Both cases were registered yesterday night the 14 April 2020 and no details of these confirmed cases are yet available to the public. 

So far all the confirmed cases have come from 3 districts (Western Area Urban, Western Area Rural and Port Loko District) with 7 males and 6 females on the register and all cases are in the treatment facility.

Meanwhile, the county hasn’t recorded any death nor recovery cases. But there has been a rise in the number of people under quarantine in the past days and the current number is 675 persons. 

0 comment
0
