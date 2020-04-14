Sierra Leone records its 11 COVID-19 case Sierra Leone has just recorded 1 new COVID-19 case bringing it to a total of 11 registered confirmed cases in the country. This was according to information from the Government of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health and Sanitation late yesterday 13 April 2020.



The country so far has 661 people in quarantine. No death or recovery has been reported yet. The identities of the victims are still undisclosed to the public.



