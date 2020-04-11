Sierra Leone records 2 new COVID-19 case

Sierra Leone has just recorded 2 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing it to a total of 10 registered confirmed cases in the country. This was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication, today 11 April 2020.

The new cases were said to be in quarantine in Freetown before testing positive for the virus.

The country so far has 445 people in quarantine. No death or recovery has been reported yet. The identities of the victims are still undisclosed to the public.



