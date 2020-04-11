Kao Denero disses Sarkodie with “Nasty” freestyle

Sierra Leonean rapper Kao Denero has released a new freestyle diss single titled “Nasty” replying to Ghana’s Sarkodie “Sub Zero” track.



Sarkodie released the song on 6 April 2020, after the release Kao posted on his Facebook page that he needs a Twi translator for the song which is partly English and Twi a Ghanian language. The track is believed to be against Asem, Shatta Wale, and other rappers not Kao Denero.



In his 5 minutes, 24 seconds diss track Kao asked Sarkodie to stop dissing Shatta Wale and start facing the real Emcees. He also asked him to be original, stop using people’s cars and also try to spit the bars in English so people will catch all the flow.



He finally said he is done with Khaligraph, now he is dissing the slay queen (Sarkodie) and ready to face any other target.



So far Sarkodie’s song has reached over 410k streams within 5 days upon its release and Kao Denero’s song has over 3.58k streams within 48 hours of its release.



https://audiomack.com/song/kao-denero/nasty-by-kao – Nasty By Kao Denero.



https://youtu.be/NBoQBiGapKQ – Sub Zero By Sarkodie.



Early this year he also dropped “Kenyatta” a diss track against the Sound City African rapper of the year, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones.



Unfortunately for him none of these rappers has replied to him.

