A 14-day inter-district lock down has been issued in Sierra Leone

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
The Government of Sierra Leone has issued a 14 days partial curfew starting from Saturday 11 to 23 April 2020. This was according to a public notice from the Office of the Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesperson.

This curfew will affect the movement of people between different districts, except for the transportation of goods and essential services. A pass will be issued to officials for authorizing the transportation of goods and essential services before this comes into effect and it will be announced before the commencement of the restriction. 

A 9:00 pm-6:00 am nationwide night curfew will also come into effect.

Official working hours for all public and private sector workers will now be 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The government also advised citizens to stay home and observe the basic hygiene practices in order for the government to continue intensifying its fight against the coronavirus.  

