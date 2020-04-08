Kracktwist and Samza release the music video of “What if?’



The song was released on the 6th of April 2020, the audio was produced by Jassie Jozzy and the video was shot and directed by Micheal Oscar. The song is asking the world questions on the present global pandemic (Coronavirus) that is claiming the lives of people everywhere.



In February this year, Kracktwist and Samza left Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment after their 3 years contract ended. They immediately created their own record label Kracktwist and Samza Investment (KSI), the label is not just a music label but a business brand and this is their first single.

