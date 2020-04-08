Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to the COVID-19 relief fund ﻿

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey has announced on his platform that he will be making a mega donation of $1 billion towards the coronavirus relief fund.



That sum is 28% of his accumulated wealth and it dwarfs the $100 million donations the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos made, which was at the time the highest coronavirus related donation.



I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Cases of coronavirus are still on the increase globally affecting 212 countries with cases over the 1 million mark and over 70,000 registered deaths.



Dorsey’s donation will go a long way in the fight against the virus and the race to find a cure that will put a stop to this virus once and for all.



Other than Dorsey and Bezos, Ronaldo, Messi and other big celebrities have also donated a part of their wealth in the fight against the virus.