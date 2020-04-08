Home Business Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to the COVID-19 relief fund ﻿
BusinessHealthNews

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to the COVID-19 relief fund ﻿

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 314 views

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey has announced on his platform that he will be making a mega donation of $1 billion towards the coronavirus relief fund.

That sum is 28% of his accumulated wealth and it dwarfs the $100 million donations the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos made, which was at the time the highest coronavirus related donation.

Cases of coronavirus are still on the increase globally affecting 212 countries with cases over the 1 million mark and over 70,000 registered deaths.

Dorsey’s donation will go a long way in the fight against the virus and the race to find a cure that will put a stop to this virus once and for all.

Other than Dorsey and Bezos, Ronaldo, Messi and other big celebrities have also donated a part of their wealth in the fight against the virus.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Breaking News: Prince Charles of Wales tests positive...

Kenya to lift flight ban to Sierra Leone,...

7 Things Sierra Leone is doing to #StayatZero...

USL students to access internet cheaper than usual

Ori is Sierra Leone’s latest shea butter brand...

One year State of Emergency for Sierra Leone

Miss World Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh has been crowned...

Sierra Leone’s leading florist ‘Awuna Floral’ showcased at...

Iron Ore hits 5 year low, bad news...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!