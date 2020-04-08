Home Health Sierra Leone records a new case of Covid-19 at the end of a 3-days lockdown
Sierra Leone records a new case of Covid-19 at the end of a 3-days lockdown

by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leone has registered another confirmed case of the Covid-19, bringing it to a total of 7 registered cases. 

The patient is a 34-year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine, he entered the country in March. This case came after the end of a 3-days national lockdown.

So far the country hasn’t recorded any death or recovery of the global pandemic. A total of 205 people are under quarantine as of today 8 April 2020.

