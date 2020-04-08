Sierra Leone records a new case of Covid-19 at the end of a 3-days lockdown

Sierra Leone has registered another confirmed case of the Covid-19, bringing it to a total of 7 registered cases.
The patient is a 34-year-old Sierra Leonean man in quarantine, he entered the country in March. This case came after the end of a 3-days national lockdown.
So far the country hasn’t recorded any death or recovery of the global pandemic. A total of 205 people are under quarantine as of today 8 April 2020.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!