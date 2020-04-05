Home Health Sierra Leone records 2 new Covid-19 cases on day 1 of national lockdown.
HealthNews

Sierra Leone records 2 new Covid-19 cases on day 1 of national lockdown.

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 469 views

On the first day of a 3 days national lockdown, Sierra Leone has recorded 2 new cases of the Covid-19, an Italian and a Sierra Leonean. 

The 2 patients test positive for the virus we’re on self-isolation after they arrived last month from abroad. As of now, Sierra Leone has registered a total of 6 cases.  

Last week the government imposed a 72 hours lockdown which starts today the 5th April to the 7th April to do more contact tracing and testing of people in quarantine.

So far there hasn’t been any recorded death or recovery of the pandemic, over 50 and above tests have been conducted and a total of  311 people are on quarantined as of today.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Organisations in Sierra Leone join the world to...

Sierra Leone vloggers Faces2Hearts needs you, Register now...

Hon Tunis is the new ECOWAS Speaker of...

Sierra Leone: Bennimix all natural baby food launches...

#MothersDay Reminder: More women die in Sierra Leone...

Liberia Celebrates 172 Independence

500 kids in Kono celebrate Christmas with Adbulai’s...

South Africa records first case of Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Police appoints first woman Deputy Inspector...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!