Sierra Leone records 2 new Covid-19 cases on day 1 of national lockdown.

On the first day of a 3 days national lockdown, Sierra Leone has recorded 2 new cases of the Covid-19, an Italian and a Sierra Leonean.



The 2 patients test positive for the virus we’re on self-isolation after they arrived last month from abroad. As of now, Sierra Leone has registered a total of 6 cases.



Last week the government imposed a 72 hours lockdown which starts today the 5th April to the 7th April to do more contact tracing and testing of people in quarantine.



So far there hasn’t been any recorded death or recovery of the pandemic, over 50 and above tests have been conducted and a total of 311 people are on quarantined as of today.

