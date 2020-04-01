Sierra Leone: COVID-19 case #2 ﻿

In less than 24 hours Sierra Leone recorded its second COVID-19 case. The case is a female medical doctor who is part of the COVID-19 response team.

According to the patient in a message, she sent on her way to the 34 Military Hospital she said she started noticing mild headache, weakness and sneezed once on Sunday. On Monday evening the sneezing and running nose intensified which led her to self isolate herself in her office and got tested for the coronavirus.

“As I am a part of a pillar of the national response team I am exposed and will expose a whole lot of other people if I did not know I was positive or not and kept going to meetings, so I decided to think of the bigger picture and get myself tested. I don’t have any recollection of being in contact with someone that is positive and I have not traveled recently.”

She ended the message by asking all she had come in contact with to go for a medical checkup and asked all to pray for her and the whole country.