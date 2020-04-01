3 Days lock-down for Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone will start a 3-day lockdown starting Sunday 5 April, 2020 to Tuesday 7 April 2020. This was according to information from the National Coordinator for COVID-19 Response team Brigadier (Retired) Kellie Hassan Conteh, today at the Ministry of Information and Communications emergency press briefing today 1 April 2020.

This lock-down will affect the whole country.

Sierra Leone announced its first case of Coronavirus yesterday 31 March 2020 and in less than 24 hours a second case has been confirmed, the victim a a female medical doctor who is part of the emergency response team in Freetown.

