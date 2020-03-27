Sierra Leone receive Jack Ma’s medical aid ﻿

Sierra Leone have just received medical supplies from the Jack Ma’s Foundation at the Lungi International Airport through Ethiopian Airlines. The donation is to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The items delivered include test kits, masks, and protective suits.

Earlier this month he promised to donate, via his foundations, 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits to each of the 54 African states.

Jack Ma, is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician. He is the co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate. Ma is a strong proponent of an open and market-driven economy.